Om Prakash Meena's wife, Geeta Singhdeo, a Rajasthan Administrative Service officer, has alleged that he had abused their daughter when she was 13.

After Rajasthan Chief Secretary Om Prakash Meena's wife accused him of molesting their daughter when she was in her teens, Mr. Meena on Sunday defended himself, saying the allegations were baseless and a marital dispute in his family had been going on for several years.

Mr. Meena's wife Geeta Singhdeo, who is a Rajasthan Administrative Service officer, alleged that her husband had abused their daughter and mistreated her physically when she was 13-years-old. She produced a statement of her daughter, now 31 and living in Cardiff, United Kingdom, to prove her charges.

However, Mr. Meena said the allegations had no basis. “It is unfortunate that my wife is making this kind of allegations. I have nothing more to add,” he told The Hindu when asked about his reaction. The couple has been living separately for five years.

Mr. Meena's daughter has purportedly sent her statement to the Rajasthan High Court, where her mother has moved an appeal against a trial court's order in her case of domestic violence and cruelty. She alleged that her father treated her as a burden and for every single rupee he spent on her, he abused her.

Though the message was sent by email in April, Ms. Singhdeo said she was making it public now, as the investigation against her husband was not making any progress in view of him occupying the top bureaucratic post in the State.