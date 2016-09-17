The Rajasthan Cabinet has approved a proposal for disinvestment of two loss-making units at the Giral thermal power plant in Barmer district. The decision has been taken in view of the plant having incurred losses amounting to over Rs.958 crore during 2015-16.

The per unit loss on power production in the lignite power plant was Rs.4.97 in 2014-15, which increased to Rs.9.32 in 2015-16, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore after the Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.

The two units of 125 MW each will be disinvested, in accordance with the recommendation of the R.B. Shah Task Force, through an open bidding process as per the procedure laid down by the Union government's Disinvestment Department.

Mr. Rathore said the production in the two units had to be shut down frequently because of high content of sulphur in lignite and constant technical problems. The State government had earlier this year decided to disinvest stake in eight thermal power producing units of Chhabra and Kalisindh plants.

Among other decisions, the State Cabinet stated that the second phase of the Chief Minister's Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan would be launched from November 16 to cover 4,200 villages at an estimated cost of Rs.1,950 crore to improve the availability of water.

The State Cabinet also enhanced the income bracket to provide benefits of family pension to the individuals. Those earning Rs.6,000 per month will also be eligible for the pension, against the earlier limit of Rs.2,550.

As per another decision, the State government will launch a new campaign to resolve the matters related to “right to way” in all the villages on the spot. The campaign will be operative from November 1 to December 15 after completion of formalities in September and October.