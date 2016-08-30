More than five dozen people were stranded and the priest of a famous temple was trapped under debris in Gangotri after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the region on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The landslide on the Gangotri highway caused nearly 65 pilgrims to be stuck on one end of the road, while priest of Gangnani Garmkund temple was trapped under the debris.

Lightening had struck Kaliyar region near Roorkie, killing three while more than a dozen people were injured in a similar incident in Paudi.

Most parts of Uttarkashi have been receiving heavy rainfall since Monday evening leading to caving in of some ‘kuccha’ houses and landslides on the Gangotri highway.

The regional Met department has predicted light to moderate showers in the hill state on Tuesday.