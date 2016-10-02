An unprecedented rainfall in the Marathwada region has left about 200 people marooned. On Saturday night, 24 people were were rescued by the Nanded district administration.

"We are keeping a close watch and monitoring the flood situation in Latur and Nanded district and taking every possible effort to bring relief," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on Twitter.

He said the reports from Nanded and Latur districts indicated that 12 people were stranded in Renapur, 10 in Ahmadpur and eight in Nanded.

The NDRF will soon reach Latur and Nanded to rescue the marooned villagers.

IAF helicopters too have been asked to be ready for rescue operations, he said.