Weather may play spoilsport during Durga Puja celebrations in coastal Odisha as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain due to a likely upper air cyclonic circulation formed over Bay of Bengal.

“We are expecting that Odisha would receive rain from Wednesday and it might continue till October 10. Satellite imageries indicate formation of upper air cyclonic circulation over north-west of Bay of Bengal,” said S. C. Sahu, Director of IMD, Odisha, here on Tuesday. Mr. Sahu said upper air cyclonic circulation might intensify into a lower pressure area causing more rain in the current week.

Meanwhile, Durga Puja committees in the twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are bracing up for the Puja.

Artists drawn from neighbouring West Bengal and from within the State are giving finishing touches to impressive gates. While Cuttack is famous for intricate silver works in the hood of idols, Sahid Nagar Durga Puja Committee is coming up with a Chandi Medha using nearly 2.5 quintals of silver to build the structure. In Cuttack’s Khannagar area, Puja Committee is going to pay tributes to the Indian soldiers after attack on the Army camp in Uri. Puja Committees in both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have made efforts to send social messages through their pandals.

Central Electricity Supply Utility, the distribution companies for nine districts, has requested the Puja committee members to secure safe and reliable electricity connections. It has also set up a dedicated unit to address electricity problems on war-footing. Approximately, 350 major puja pandals have come up in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Police of both the cities have made elaborate security arrangements for Durga Puja and Ravan Podi celebration during next 10 days.