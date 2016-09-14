Rain lashed parts of Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday even as India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted withdrawal of Southwest monsoon in the next three to four days.

Rainfall occurred at many places over north Odisha and at a few places over south Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two places over north coastal Odisha.

The weather department has forecast heavy rain and thunder shower in the next 24 hours in parts of the State.

Rain showers also occurred at many places in Bihar’s north-eastern and south-central parts, while heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in the southern parts.

Bhagalpur recorded 6 mm of rainfall on Tuesday and Purnea received 5 mm, while Gaya registered 4 mm of rainfall, the MeT office said, adding that Patna received a trace.

Bhagalpur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 34.7 degrees Celsius followed by 34.2 degrees Celsius in Purnea, 32.8 degrees Celsius in Gaya and 32.6 degrees Celsius in Patna, Met office said.

Humidity levels in Patna, Purnea, Gaya and Bhagalpur remained close to 90 per cent.

Rajasthan remained completely dry with no report of rain from any part of the State, weather officials said. In Jaipur, mercury reached a high of 34.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees Celsius.

In Uttar Pradesh, both the eastern and the western parts received light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers.

Nighasan received 17 cm of rainfall, while Sandila got 15 cm of rains. Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri received 9 cm of rainfall each.

The rainfall recorded in Mishrikh and Palia was 8 cm each, 7 cm in Thakurdwara, and 6 cm each in Mohamdi and Shahjahanpur.

In Lucknow and Kanpur the mercury reached a maximum of 35 degrees Celius and the lowest of 24 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon remained subdued in West Bengal with most parts of the state receiving little or no rainfall except Bankura, as the weatherman forecast one or two spells of rain during next two days.