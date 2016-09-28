To facilitate pilgrims planning to visit the Mukam Dham Mela in Rajasthan, the North-Western Railway is running a special train between Sirsa and Nokha on September 29.

According to Traffic Incharge of Railway, Ajay Gautam, the special train will depart from Sirsa in Haryana on September 29 at 8-45 a.m. to reach Nokha railway station in Rajasthan at 6-30 p.m. after covering the distance in about 10 hours.

Similarly, the same train will depart from Nokha at 9-45 a.m on October 1 to reach Sirsa at 7-30 p.m on the same day.

The train will have stoppages at Ding, Bhattu, Adampur, Jakhod Khera, Hisar, Chirod, Siwani, Jhumpa, Sadalpur, Churu, Ratangarh, Bikaner and Nokha railway stations, he said.Mukam Dham is a place of worship for the Bishnoi community. - PTI