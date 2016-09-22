The world famous Raid de Himalaya car rally which will pass through tough terrains of the tribal belt of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh in Jammu Kashmir would be flagged off on October 7.

The rally is being organised by Sports Department of Himachal government and the Himalayan Motorsports Association.

The 18th Raid de Himalaya will begin from Manali and the participants will cover Lahaul, Spiti valley and the Ladakh during the nine-day-long event which will conclude back at Manali on October 15.

The department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, is supporting the event in Ladakh, said a spokesman.

He said that the participants will cover Manali- Gramphoo-Losar-Kaza on October 9, Kaza-Komic-Dhankar-Kaza on October 10, Kaza-Sarchu Camp on October 11, Sarchu Camp-Leh on October 12, Leh-Sarchu Camp on October 13, Sarchu Camp-Shingo La- Manali on October 14 and the concluding ceremony would held on October 15 in Kullu-Manali.

Assistance sought

The organisers have requested the officers of district administration of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti for providing necessary assistance and have urged the GAD, Health, PWD, Police, Forest departments to render necessary help to make the event successful.