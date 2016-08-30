Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will embark on a ‘mahayatra’ from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh’s Rudrapur taluka to Delhi — covering 233 of the 403 Assembly constituencies — on September 6 as part of a State-wide outreach programme in the poll-bound State.

Announcing the programme, Congress general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad said Mr. Gandhi would travel through 39 districts and cover 2,500 km in an almost one month-long exercise.

He will be accompanied in each district by local leaders. ‘Khaat sabhas’ will be held in 21 districts, interspersed with road shows in large towns and cities. But there will be no big rallies.

The mahayatra comes in the wake of the Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s road show in Varanasi earlier this month and the two yatras of State party leaders now making their way through various districts.