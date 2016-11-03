Goa’s Director-General of Police and Mohammad Rafi fan Muktesh Chander on Wednesday took to Twitter to make an appeal to all fans of the late playback singer to boycott Ae Dil Hai Mushkil over alleged insult to the legendary artist in the film.

In the film directed by Karan Johan, actor Anushka Sharma tells co-star Ranbir Kapoor: “Mohammad Rafi gaate nahi rote the (Mohammad Rafi doesn’t sing, he cries)”.

Mr. Chander tweeted: “Md. Rafi was 1 of the greatest singers of India & needs no certificate from any1. If u r Rafi fan boycott this movie.”