RSS members take part in a march during the Vijaya Dasami celebrations in Nagpur on Tuesday.—PHOTO: S. SUDARSHAN

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday credited his wife Rabri Devi with making the RSS opt for trousers after shedding the trademark shorts, which its volunteers had worn for 90 years.

“We forced RSS to wear trouser. Rabri Devi had rightly said that they [RSS men] do not have wisdom. Elderly cadres roam freely wearing half pant without shame,” Mr. Prasad said on twitter. Ms. Rabri Devi’s statement forced them to transform, the RJD supremo said in a series of tweets.

RSS volunteers cast away the khaki shorts, their trademark attire for nine decades, and put on trousers beginning Wednesday, heralding a generational change in the organisation which is ruling BJP’s ideological mentor. In an another twitter message, Mr. Prasad said “Right now we have forced them to wear trouser from short. Likewise we will get their mind also become full...not only trouser but their thinking also needs a transformation...we will force them to shun weapon and would not allow them to spread venom.”

During an RJD function in Patna in January, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi had made a pointed attack at RSS for its volunteers wearing khaki shorts and “elderly cadres roam freely wearing shorts without feeling shame”.

On the Vijya Dashmi day, also RSS’ foundation day, its volunteers donned smart dark brown trousers in place of khaki shorts at a ceremony in Nagpur attended by its chief Mohan Bhagwat.