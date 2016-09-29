The State election commission is eyeing to enrol around four lakh first-time voters in Punjab for the upcoming Assembly polls.

A special campaign has been launched by the State election commission in almost all the colleges including private ones in the state to encourage youth to enrol themselves as voters.

“We are targeting to enrol 3-4 lakh youths as new voters.

Our focus is on youth so that they can cast their vote in the coming elections,” Punjab Chief Electoral officer V. K. Singh said.

Mr. Singh said there are around 7-8 lakh youths who are in the age-group of 18-19 years and out of which, only one lakh are registered voters.

He said a special drive has been launched in all the colleges to motivate youths to get their names included in the voting list.

The commission has also organised intensive training of all its functionaries down to the Block Level Officer (BLO) level to ensure smooth and hassle free enrolment of voters or correction in the roll.

Punjab at present has 1.92 crore voters and it is expected that after summary revision of electoral roll, number of total voters will reach 1.96 crore.- PTI