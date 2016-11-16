The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday decided to return the land acquired for the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal project to its owners by de-notifying the acquired land with immediate effect. the decision came even as the Congress party asked the ruling SAD-BJP government to work towards restoring ownership rights over waters of the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi Sutlej rivers back to the State.

“Punjab Council of Ministers decided in public interest that the land acquired for SYL canal project, which is presently vested in the Punjab government, is free from all encumbrances and stands de-notified with immediate effect, and shall forthwith vest in the original land owners or their lineal descendants or legal representatives, free of cost,” said Harcharan Bains, Chief Minister's Advisor on National Affairs and Media.

“The decision comes into effect immediately and necessary orders are being passed,” he said, adding that the decision was taken at the meeting, which was presided over by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court had invalidated the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, 2004, the law that was passed by Punjab to terminate the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal water sharing agreement with neighbouring states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress Legislature Party chief Charanjit Singh Channi said the government's decision to de-notify land of the SYL canal was only half the measure and the real issue was restoring ownership rights over water of river Sutlej, Beas and Ravi back to the State.

“De-notification was nothing but continuation of the same method resorted to earlier that was stayed by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Mr. Channi also slammed the ‘Badal’' government for not having any agenda for the special session, which scheduled to convene on November 16.“We have not been given any agenda, what the government wants to do in the session. If the SAD-BJP is true to the people of Punjab on SYL, they should fall in line with the Congress legislatures and resign rather than calling and attending the special session,” he added.