Senior Election Commission officials will meet representatives of political parties in Punjab for three days from October 23 to review the preparations for the Assembly elections.

“During the visit, the team will meet State government officials, including district magistrates and senior police officers,” a commission official said.

The commission has begun the exercise of issuing voter identity cards. The number of voters was 1.96 crore in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but four lakh names were earlier deleted over duplication or deaths.

In view of the coming elections in Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the commission issued an order in September that officers who conducted the polls were not posted in their home districts or places where they had served for three years during the past four years or would complete so many years on or before March 31, 2017.

For a certain category of officers, orders have been issued to ensure that they are not posted back to the same Assembly constituency or district where they were posted in the last Assembly elections or by-elections.