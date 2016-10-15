A leading advertising agency that managed the BJP’s 2014 campaign, has been contracted to counter opposition attacks

The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab may not be receiving any joy from pre-poll surveys being aired on various television channels with the latest one aired on India Today TV showing the party only getting between 17-21 seats in the 117 member Assembly. But that hasn’t stopped the party from signing on well-known advertising agency Ogilvy and Mather (O&M) to boost its campaign.

The agency had been earlier tapped by the BJP for its 2014 campaign, and its creative director Piyush Pandey had been credited with the hit slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar.’

Senior Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral confirmed to The Hindu that O&M has been contracted to design an “aggressive campaign” for the party.

“Our first brief is to debunk the many myths around the alleged failure of the State government and actually counter the opposition’s propaganda,” said Mr Gujral. He gave the example of a news report that said nearly 27 per cent of those tested for drugs during recruitments for the State police force were found to be users.

“The report buried the fact that out of four lakh people who had applied for the positions, some 6,000-odd people were tested, of whom 27 per cent tested positive,” he said.

Modi’s rally



Prime Minister Modi too will be lending a helping hand to one of NDA’s oldest allies, when he visits the State on November 1, to mark the anniversary of the formation of Punjab and Haryana. He will address a rally in the State, where, sources say, the recent surgical strikes have enthused listless party cadre. BJP president Amit Shah too will visit the State at the end of the month, especially the new promenade developed around the Golden Temple.

The NDA pulling together for an old ally is further borne out by the fact that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sent a part of his social media team to Chandigarh to counter opposition online propaganda, especially by the tech-savvy AAP. “This group of young men are extremely efficient and have been debunking all efforts by AAP to build a buzz around the ‘Delhi model’,” said a senior party source. “For example, we have put online the bad state of health services in Delhi during the recent dengue and Chikunguniya outbreak. AAP’s doublespeak on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue was also exposed,” said the source.

The SAD is facing 10 years of anti-incumbency and a strong challenge from both the Congress and the AAP. It is hoping to split the anti-incumbency vote between the two opposition parties, and, in what seems a later start than its rivals, is finally giving shape to its campaign with help from professionals and friends.

Slams Amarinder’s invitation to Sidhu



A day after Punjab Congress chief Capt. Amarinder Singh indicated that cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was welcome in the party, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the invitation extended to ‘outsiders’ by the Congress was a clear indication that the party has already sensed defeat in the coming Assembly elections in Punjab.