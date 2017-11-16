Pune cinema cancels screening of award-winning movie 'Dashakriya'

The Citypride theatre in Pune, which has decided to not screen Dashkriya. | Photo Credit: Mandar Tannu

Protests by right-wing groups, led by the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Mahasabha, has led the City Pride Multiplex in Pune’s Kothrud area to cancel screening of the award-winning Marathi film Dashakriya.

The mahasabha wants theatres to not show the film as it allegedly depicts the Brahmin community in a “highly objectionable manner”, showing them as individuals driven solely by love of lucre. The film is scheduled to release on Friday, November 17.

Confirming the development, Govind Kulkarni of the ABBM said: “We met with a number of theatre owners across the State and many, including City Pride and Mangala Talkies, have accepted to our request and cancelled advance bookings of the film.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kulkarni claimed that some theatres in Jalgaon and Aurangabad districts, as well as in parts of Mumbai, like Virar and Nala Sopara, had accepted their demand.

“We are determined to not permit screening of the film as it has hurt sentiments of the Brahmin community. It wrongly depicts Hindu traditions by portraying Brahmins as those who perform the last rites solely for commercial gains,” said Anand Dave, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha. Mr. Dave said they have written to the Pune Police Commissioner and warned that their members would launch a state-wide agitation to halt screenings of the film.

Based on a 1994 novel by Baba Bhand, the film has been passed by the censors with a ‘U’ certificate. Dashakriya follows a family’s journey as they go through the final rites and rituals of a loved one, as per the instructions of Kirvants (members of the Brahmin community) whose sole intention is shown as to acquire money.

Curiously, the mahasabha or any other Brahmin group has not protested against the novel since its publication. The film has won three awards at the 64th National Film Awards. The director, Sandip Patil had earlier invited mahasabha’s members to watch the film, but it was turned down.

Meanwhile, the anti-Brahmin, pro-Maratha Sambhaji Brigade has dubbed the mahasabha’s attitude as “regressive”. “We urge the State government to show it [Dashakriya] tax free,” said Santosh Shinde of Sambhaji Brigade.