Two passenger vehicles were set ablaze by masked men near Srinagar on Monday.

Police officials said two Tata Sumos, which were ferrying passengers on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, were stopped around 7:45 a.m. by the men.

"The passengers were disembarked near Mandi Crossing in Qamarwari belt and the vehicles were set ablaze," said police officials.

The separatists have called for a complete shutdown between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the Valley.

In Baramulla, a hunt was launched for militants. The operation started around 5 a.m. and a large part of the Old Town has been cordoned off.

Cross-LoC bus service

Amid continued unrest and tension along the LoC, the Karvan-e-Aman peace bus crossed the last military post of Kaman into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).