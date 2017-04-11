Protest against fee hike turns violent in Panjab University

more-in

Situation at Panjab University turned tense on Tuesday after a protest by students against fee hike turned violent even as police and students clashed on the campus.

Hundreds of students gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor office and started protesting against the fee hike for the 2017-18 session announced by the administration.

Shout slogans

Members of Students for Society, Panjab University Students’ Union, Students’ Organisation of India and National Students’ Union of India shouted slogans against Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover and the Ministry of Human Resource Development. They were demanding roll back of the hike.

The confrontation started after students attempted to push their way to enter the VC office and the police tried to stop them.

“We issued them [students] warnings but even after repeated requests they tried to barge into VC’s office. Later they [students] resorted to stone-pelting and hence we had to use water cannon, tear gas and mild cane charge to control the situation,” Senior Superintendent of Police Eish Singhal told The Hindu.

52 held

“Twenty-two policemen have been injured while 52 students have been arrested on charges of rioting and damage to public property,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party criticised the HRD Ministry and the Panjab University authorities for hiking the fees. AAP State youth wing president Harjot Singh Bains said the government was forcefully trying to silence the voice of students.

“The fee hike decision is unprecedented and contradicts the duty of the government to provide education. The government must immediately roll back fee hike.” said Mr. Bains.

He urged Chief Minister Capt. Amrinder Singh to release the State’s share of funds to Panjab University so that the students and facility members would not suffer due to fund crunch.