More than a year after the Centre allocated Rs. 500 crore for setting up of Vikramshila University near Bhagalpur in Bihar, the project is hanging fire as the state government is yet to provide details of a suitable site for the institution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in August last year announced a package for Bihar which included establishment of this central university near Bhagalpur.

The Centre had also allocated a sum of Rs. 500 crore for the setting up of this university while the state government was expected to provide around 500 acres of land for the institution.

“Top officials of the HRD ministry have written to officials concerned in the Bihar government seeking that land be provided for the Vikramshila University. However, the Bihar government is yet to provide details of the land,” a senior official said.

Sources said the HRD ministry has written to Bihar government on more than one occasion, reminding that land be provided for the establishment of the eminent institution.

They said in a letter written in June to the Bihar government, Secretary Higher Education in HRD Ministry V. S. Oberoi had said that the state government needs to provide around 500 acres.

“State government may identify 2-3 locations. After receiving the offer and details from the state government, a site selection committee will visit these sites to finalise the location,” Mr. Oberoi said in his letter to the Bihar Chief Secretary.

The sources said the HRD ministry has written another reminder on September 6, seeking land for the university.

“Despite repeated reminders to the Bihar government seeking land for the university, the HRD ministry is yet to get a suitable response. The ministry is keen that land is provided expeditiously so that the institution can come up as early as possible,” a senior official said.

Attempts made to reach Bihar Education Minister Ashok Chowdhury over phone were not successful. - PTI