Other States

Probe ordered into drifting of vessel

Showstopper: The grounded MV Lucky Seven attracted tourists at Miramar Beach early on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Atish Pomburfekar

more-in

Oppn. accuses Goa govt. of underhand means to introduce sixth casino in Mandovi

PANAJI: Floating casino vessel MV Lucky Seven, belonging to former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda, which drifted into Miramar beach, has created a political storm.

On Sunday, the Indian Coast Guard airlifted four sailors who had been injured and stranded on board the ship, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

The Opposition has accused the BJP-led coalition government of using underhand means to introduce a sixth offshore casino in the already saturated Mandovi river. The Congress has demanded a probe into how MV Lucky Seven was allowed to drift from the Mormugao Port Trust berth.

Tourism Minister Babu Azgaonkar has ordered an investigation into the incident. “I will seek a report as soon as possible, and action will be taken based on the report, because tourists should not be put in difficulty and our name should not be spoilt,” he said. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has steered clear of the controversy.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) separately stepped up pressure on the State government.

“After promising to oust casinos, the government has introduced yet another casino in the Mandovi,” State AAP convenor Elvis Gomes said at a press conference. The AAP has accused the government of deliberately presenting a weak case in court on the issue of allowing the vessel to operate in the Mandovi. All India Congress Committee Secretary Girish Chodankar told reporters on Sunday, ”Nature stopped unholy designs of the Goa government to bring yet another casino into Goa … the BJP played with the life of the crew on board.”

Post a Comment
More In Other States
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2017 3:55:57 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/probe-ordered-into-drifting-of-vessel/article19290642.ece

© The Hindu