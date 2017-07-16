Probe ordered into drifting of vessel

more-in

PANAJI: Floating casino vessel MV Lucky Seven, belonging to former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda, which drifted into Miramar beach, has created a political storm.

On Sunday, the Indian Coast Guard airlifted four sailors who had been injured and stranded on board the ship, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

The Opposition has accused the BJP-led coalition government of using underhand means to introduce a sixth offshore casino in the already saturated Mandovi river. The Congress has demanded a probe into how MV Lucky Seven was allowed to drift from the Mormugao Port Trust berth.

Tourism Minister Babu Azgaonkar has ordered an investigation into the incident. “I will seek a report as soon as possible, and action will be taken based on the report, because tourists should not be put in difficulty and our name should not be spoilt,” he said. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has steered clear of the controversy.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) separately stepped up pressure on the State government.

“After promising to oust casinos, the government has introduced yet another casino in the Mandovi,” State AAP convenor Elvis Gomes said at a press conference. The AAP has accused the government of deliberately presenting a weak case in court on the issue of allowing the vessel to operate in the Mandovi. All India Congress Committee Secretary Girish Chodankar told reporters on Sunday, ”Nature stopped unholy designs of the Goa government to bring yet another casino into Goa … the BJP played with the life of the crew on board.”