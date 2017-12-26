Probe into belly dance at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College

more-in

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered a probe into allegations of liquor distribution and belly dancing at an official event of the Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College on Monday.

An alumni association event of the Meerut-based medical college had a performance by Russian belly dancers. However, the organisers said they saw nothing wrong and rejected allegations that an ambulance was used to fetch liquor for the event.

Minister for State Medical and Technical Education Ashutish Tandon, announced an official probe. “It is an extremely unfortunate incident. It should not have happened,” he told the press on Tuesday. “I have constituted a probe committee which will be headed by the director general of medical education. Action will certainly be taken once the committee submits its report.”

A video footage of the incident, which went viral, shows an ambulance loaded with cartons of liquor parked on the premises of the medical college.

The event which was held to mark the golden jubilee of the LLRMC's 1967 batch, was organised by the doctors of the 1992 batch.

Dr. Parvez from the organising committee for the event defended the belly dance. He said that all the required permissions, like obtaining the licence for a one-day bar and applying for permission from the college and local administration, were completed in advance.

“There was nothing illegal or wrong in having belly dance, which is a form of art. The event had nothing to do with the medical college,” he said.

“We strongly reject the allegation and insinuation that ambulance was used to fetch liquor. I repeat, no ambulance was used to transport liquor,” said Dr. Parvez.