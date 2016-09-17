President Pranab Mukherjee will be on a four-day visit to Uttarakhand from September 27 during which he will go to Kedarnath to pay obeisance at the Himalayan shrine along with his family and take part in the Ganga Arti at Haridwar.

Mr. Mukherjee will be received at the Jollygrant airport by Governor K. K. Paul, Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Chief Secretary Shatrughna Singh and DGP M. A. Ganpati on September 27, an official release said.

A announcement was made after a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary to review the preparations of the presidential visit.

The President will inaugurate the renovated Ashiyana building in the city on September 27 where he will also stay during his four-day visit concluding on September 30.

He will leave for Kedarnath on September 28, where he along with his family members, will visit the Himalayan temple to offer prayers and return to Dehdradun in the afternoon.

He will also visit Haridwar on September 29 and take part in the Ganga Aarti before returning to Dehradun.-PTI