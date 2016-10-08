President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday arrived at Kirnahar in Birbhum district, where his elder sister’s house is situated, to perform Durga Puja.

The President would spend four days in his ancestral house at Mirati and at Kirnahar on the occasion.

At the helipad, the President was welcomed by State Fisheries Minister Chandranath Sinha, Birbhum District Magistrate P Mohangandhi and police chief Sudhir Nilakantam.

Apart from performing puja, he would take part in an Army programme in Behrampore in Murshidabad district and a felicitation programme at Suri in Birbhum district tomorrow.

He would formally rename a road at Suri after his father Kamadakinkar Mukherjee, a freedom fighter.

On Sunday, after the Astami Puja, he would inaugurate a health awareness programme initiated by the Birbhum district administration.

He is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

A senior police official said, “All possible security measures have been taken. The number of CCTV cameras has been increased in comparison to previous years.” - PTI