The 8th BRICS Summit, to be held in Goa on October 15-16, will see the participation of 11 heads of State and governments

Briefing media persons on the upcoming event at a city hotel on Monday evening, Mr. Sanjay Verma, Chief Protocol Officer at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that around 700-800 delegates would be attending the event. “After the BRICS engagement, leaders of BRICS will meet leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). ,” said Mr. Verma. The two-day summit will come out with a joint ‘Goa Declaration’.

The police force from Maharashtra and Delhi, the National Security Guards (NSG), the Special Protection Group (SPG), the Naval authorities, the Indian Air Force and the Coast Guards, will look after the security aspects of the high-profile event.