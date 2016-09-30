Police asked to exercise vigilance and take special security measures

The Uttar Pradesh police were put on alert on Thursday to avert any “terror or anti-national activities” in the State in view of the Indian Army’s operation against terror “launch pads” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Additional Director-General of Police, Law and Order, Daljeet Chaudhary, asked officials to exercise vigilance and take special security measures.

Mr. Chaudhary said district intelligence mechanism should become more “active” and use “conventional sources.” Social media should also be “effectively monitored and legal action taken against those posting offensive or misleading posts,” he said.

To maintain communal harmony and law and order, police vigilance would be stepped up at crowded places, key installations, railway and bus stations, theatres and hotels.

Meanwhile, the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Army’s operation. Under the circumstances of the recent Uri attack, the Army had set a precedent that had made the entire country proud, SP spokesperson Ashok Bajpai said, adding the attack was long over-due.

“The Samajwadi Party salutes the bravery of the Indian Army and the jawans involved in the operation,” he said in a statement.

“The situation had become unbearable after the Uri attacks where many Indian jawans were martyred. The people had for long expected effective action against the infiltration of terrorists ,” Mr. Bajpai said.