: Condemning the AAP for its “atrocious behaviour”, State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Satish Upadhyay said on Wednesday that he had written to the Editors Guild of India and the Broadcast Editor’s Association against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and two of his Cabinet colleagues.

Mr. Upadhyay said the behaviour of the Chief Minister and his Ministers — Satyendar Jain and Kapil Mishra — towards senior journalists Shekhar Gupta, Deepak Chaurasiya and Vinay Singh were signs of attempts to gag the media.

Mr. Upadhyay also said that the BJP had directed the three municipal corporations to eradicate mosquitoes while deciding to organise a blood donation camp at the Pradesh Office on September 17.

The BJP has also set up a control room that will be available on 23712509 and 23712323.

Congress reacts

The Delhi Congress, meanwhile, has set up a medical control room at its headquarters.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said that with the Chief Minister, Deputy CM, the L-G, and the Mayors “deserting Delhi”, the Congress had decided to open a helpline - 9891620771.

Swaraj Abhiyan speaks

Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan-led Swaraj Abhiyan has demanded that the authorities concerned set aside their differences for the sake of Delhi's citizens.