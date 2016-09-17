Kaif is a suspect in killing of scribe Rajdeo Ranjan

The Siwan Police on Friday attached the property of Mohammad Kaif, an alleged sharpshooter and a suspect in the murder of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, in connection with an earlier case of extortion.

A posse of policemen reached Kaif’s house in Dakshin Tola and executed the property attachment order of the court. The process was carried out in presence of his family members.

“Police initiated action of property attachment in accordance with the court order,” Siwan Superintendent of Police Saurav Kumar Sah said.

Police request

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Arvind Kumar Singh had on Thursday accepted the police’s request and ordered the attachment of property of Kaif, an alleged sharpshooter who has been absconding, in the case of ‘rangdari’ (extortion) threat to a private engineering college.

A case of extortion was registered against Kaif alias Bunty and three others with town police station last month, the SP said.

Three others accused in the case surrendered in the CJM court on Friday, but Kaif remained on the run.

The Siwan Police have been on the lookout for Kaif ever since a photograph of his with RJD strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin surfaced in the media, after the latter left the Bhagalpur jail last week.

Kaif is a suspect in the killing of scribe Rajdeo Ranjan on May 13 in Siwan and was reportedly absconding along with Mohammad Javed, another suspect.

The SP has said till Wednesday the force was preparing to move the court for property attachment order against Kaif for allegedly killing Ranjan and the case of extortion, but after the CBI formally took over the journalist murder case on Thursday, the request at the court mentioned only the extortion case.-

Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Friday held protest demonstrations in Siwan, the home district and stronghold of Shahabuddin against the release the from Bhagalpur jail last week after spending 11 years behind bars.

“We are now holding a ‘mahadharna’ (mega protest rallly) in Siwan to protest against the release of Shahabuddin,” senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prem Kumar said. PTI/ IANS

