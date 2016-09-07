Plea before the Gujarat HC contends that eggs shown in the game appear in places of worship of different religious groups

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to developers of location based-augmented reality game ‘Pokemon Go’, following a PIL seeking a ban on the game in India. It alleged that the game hurts the religious sentiments and is a threat to the national security.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice R. Subhash Reddy and Justice V.M. Pancholi issued the notices to San Francisco-based developer of the game, Niantic, Inc., the Central and the State governments.

As per the PIL, among other things, the image of eggs shown in the augmented reality game appears in places of worship of different religious groups.

The petitioner said eggs are considered a 'non-vegetarian' food, and it is blasphemous to carry such food inside some places of worship.

“People playing the game get their points in the form of virtual eggs which generally appear in the places of worship of different religious groups. To find an egg in temples of Hindus and Jains is blasphemous, and therefore my client has sought ban on the game from the country,” petitioner’s lawyer Nachiket Dave said.

The PIL also raised the issue of game being used as surveillance tool. The PIL cited an example of police in Missouri, U.S. solving a case of robbery using the geo-location futures of ‘Pokemon Go’.