PM to visit Nagpur on April 14

NAGPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar.

“His program will include a visit to Deekshabhoomi (where Dr. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism with his followers in 1956) and Mankapur sports complex. He will also inaugurate a thermal power unit at Koradi power station,” said a statement issued by the director of information and publicity of Nagpur.

Incidentally, former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar is also scheduled to be in Nagpur on the same date.

According to sources, the PM’s visit, planned at a short notice, follows the BJP’s initiatives to reach out to the people to ward off any impression of slackness after their recent victory in the local body elections.

Not being complacent

“We do not want to give an impression that the party has slipped into a comfort zone after winning the polls. We want to stay in touch with people and the party workers have been asked to organise various events in their respective areas,” the State unit BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said.

Mr. Bhandari said most of the district and tehsil level functions will commence immediately to coincide with the BJP’s foundation day. These functions will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public address in Nagpur on April 14.

Activating cadres

“Party workers can communicate recent decisions and welfare measures of the Union and State government to people. This will also activate our cadre till the booth level,” Mr. Bhandari said. He refused to comment on the Sangharsh Yatra held by the Congress and said their will be no criticisms of the yatra in our functions. (With inputs from agencies)