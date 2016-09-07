With an eye on the Assembly polls in his home State next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate his 66th birthday in Navsari, Gujarat, on September 17 among the disabled.

According to sources, around 10,000 persons with disability will assemble at the function in Navsari.

This will be the Prime Minister’s third visit to his home State in less than 35 days.

He came here on Independence Day to pay homage to Swaminarayan sect’s Pramukh Swami who passed away recently.

Subsequently, on August 30, he came to inaugurate a pipeline-based irrigation scheme in water-starved Saurashtra, where he said he would be visiting his home State more frequently.

“PM is coming to attend a function in Navsari and he will also hold a rally of tribals in South Gujarat,” a senior BJP leader said.

However, officials were not clear about his detailed itinerary for September 17.

Mr. Modi usually starts his birthday by visiting his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar and has maintained this tradition for many years.