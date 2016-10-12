A self-styled area commander of ultra outfit ‘People’s Liberation Front of India’ (PLFI) was arrested on Tuesday along with his four associates from Banabira Nawatoli under Rania police station of extremist-hit Khunti district, a senior police officer said.

Acting on information that a group of ultras led by its self-styled ‘Area Commander’ Kishan Kundalna alias Bangali, a native of Samuktala police station area of Alipurduar distirct West Bengal, gathered in the village, a police team headed by the Sub-divisional Police Officer Vijay Kumar Mahato rushed to the spot in the early hours and conducted raid, Superintendent of Police, Anish Gupta said. He told newsmen that Kundalna, along with his associates Dukhia Topno of Simdega district, Sagen Topno, Robin Topno alias Bauna alias Mota and Kamal Lohra - all residents under Rania Police station area - were arrested.

- PTI