‘Pinkathon’, empowering Indian Women, an initiative to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle for women and issues like breast cancer, concluded its second edition here on Sunday.

More than 5,000 women across age groups and from different segments of the society participated in the V wash Plus 3 km, 5 km, 10 km run which was flagged off by supermodel, actor, fitness enthusiast avid barefoot runner and Pinkathon founder Milind Soman at Sonaran High School play ground here.

Medical partner Apollo provided a medical tag to each Pinkathon participant and this tag will provide a free Mammogram to women above 44 years of age and a free medical check-up for those under 44 years at the Apollo Hospital.

Some of the noteworthy participants in the run were a group of 20 visually impaired girls and 90 hearing impaired girls running the Vwash plus 3 km, 5 km and 10 km distance with enthusiasm.

The run also witnessed a squad of cancer survivors who participated in Vwash Plus 3 km and Mia by Tanishq 5km.

The run had participants as young as 4 months and as old as 84 years.

Soman, also the founder of Pinkathon said “empowering Indian women was more than a marathon. It is the seed for change and the beginning of a movement carried forward by a growing community of empowered women across India, who share a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women”.

Pinkathon — Empowering Indian Women -- is an international run only for women to encourage women’s health and fitness. - PTI