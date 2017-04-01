Other States

Petrol to cost ₹64.50 per litre in Goa

Panaji: Petrol in Goa will cost nearly ₹64.50 per litre from Saturday, following the increase in VAT in the State budget.

The VAT on petrol has been increased to 15%.

While tabling the Budget recently, after forming a BJP-led State government, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar justified the hike by saying that petrol prices in Goa will be below ₹65 per litre, “one of the lowest in the country.”

Mr. Parrikar had brought petrol prices down to below ₹60 per litre in 2012, following his promise to scrap VAT on petrol in the run up to the then Assembly polls.

