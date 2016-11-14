Over a 1,000 suggestions received in the last 12 days from common people seeking changes in the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

“While some have given their suggestions against the provisions in the Act, some have supported them. If there are changes to be incorporated into the provisions, the department will do it”, said a senior Excise official. However, sources in the department told The Hindu that while most of the suggestions sought changes in the stringent provisions, some wanted the Act made more “moderate and practical”.

“Some wanted the government to opt for a middle path and implement prohibition in a phased manner without compromising on the State’s development and economy”, said another Excise official.

Government sources, though, told The Hindu that the State government had already decided to make changes in certain strict provisions to make the Act more “viable and practical”.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to interact with a group of people on Monday to seek their opinion for changes in the Act.

With the public and the Opposition parties terming the Act “draconian”, the Excise Department had on November 1 sought feedback from the people through newspaper advertisements.

Mr. Kumar too has been asking people “to not only criticise the provisions of the Act but also come out with suggestions”. However, informed sources told The Hindu that the State government was forced to seek feedback in view of the upcoming hearing of a petition filed against the Act in the Supreme Court. The Chief Minister had, along with some top government officials, recently met eminent lawyer Gopal Subramaniam and State counsel Gopal Singh in Delhi who reportedly said that some of the stringent provisions of the Act might not be defendable in the apex court.

The newspaper advertisements had stated that “many people have termed the legal provisions of the new Act as stringent and have questioned them but did not put forth any proper suggestions…so the government appeals to the common people that if they have any suggestions on the provisions and implementation of the new Prohibition Act, they can send them either through email, postal mail or fax till November 12”.

Out of 1,122 suggestions received, 518 came through email, 562 through post and 42 via SMS.