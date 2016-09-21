The second round of peace talks between the Mizoram government and Manipur-based Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), initially slated to be held in Aizawl by mid-September, is likely to be postponed to the last week of the month or first week of October, a senior Home department official said on Tuesday.

The official said the delay was unavoidable and the date would soon be fixed after State Home Minister R Lalzirliana held consultations with Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on the five-point demands of the HPC (D) delegation.

The meeting of senior Home department officials chaired by Lalzirliana deliberated on the demands of the Hmar militant outfit and decided to consult the Chief Minister, the official said.

Sources in the HPC (D) delegation said the main demand of the militant group was according higher autonomy and power to the Sinlung Hills Development Council (SHDC), constituted in accordance with the accord inked between the state government and the erstwhile underground HPC in 1994.

The first round of negotiations was held in Aizawl on August 10 under cordial atmosphere and mutual trust on both sides, the top state official said.

The SHDC was established in the areas where Hmar community were in majority. - PTI