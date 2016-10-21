: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday showcased the investment opportunities in the State in front of envoys of 25 countries at an “Ambassadors’ Meet” here.

Mr. Patnaik also invited them to participate along with their business delegations in the ‘Make in Odisha Conclave’ to be held at Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 2 this year.

The envoys of 25 countries and the European Union attended the meet organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Odisha Industries Minister Debi Prasad Mishra and other officials participated in the deliberations.

The Chief Minister said Odisha has undertaken crucial reforms in various sectors and improved governance, strengthened institutions and streamlined regulatory framework.

He urged the participating dignitaries from foreign missions to encourage companies and investors from their respective countries to explore Odisha as an investment destination as the state stands committed to ensuring ‘Investor Delight’ while welcoming entrepreneurs from across the globe for a mutually rewarding engagement.

The Chief Minister said the State is leveraging technology in a big way and the integration of business approvals with eBiZ platform and GIS-based land information system, GO-iPLUS have been undertaken to provide the hassle-free business environment.

He mentioned that the World Bank in their Business Reforms Report, 2015 has acknowledged the State’s efforts for creating a conducive business environment with fast paced reforms and has recognised Odisha as an ‘Aspiring Leader’-PTI