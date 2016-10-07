The Odisha CM laid foundation stones for 100 more projects through a video conferencing.

With an objective to provide safe drinking water to every family in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated 100 urban piped drinking water supply projects.

He also laid foundation stones for 100 more projects through a video conferencing here.

Mr. Patnaik also launched two systems - Online Smart Water Information Management (OSWIM) and e-Building Pass. While the OSWIM will ensure safety of the water being supplied to the families, the second system will smoothen the permission process for construction of buildings.

“The State government is working with a commitment towards improving urban governance in the state. While 100 urban drinking water projects were dedicated today, the work for a hundred more projects also started.

“Besides, the two services were launched to bring more accountability and efficiency in urban water management,” Mr. Patnaik told reporters.

Urban Development Minister Pushpendu Singhdeo said the Online Smart Water Information Management system would provide information on various aspects like the quality of water and collection of water tax. - PTI