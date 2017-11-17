Other States

Patidar delegation to meet Congress leaders in Delhi

A team of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) is set to meet senior Congress leaders including Kapil Sibal regarding quota issue in New Delhi.

After the meeting, the PAAS is likely to declare its support to the Congress for the Assembly polls. Those who will be meeting the Congress leaders include Dinesh Bambhania, Manoj Panara and Lalit Vasoya.

The quota agitation leaders held a series of meetings earlier on the legal and constitutional aspects of implementing reservation to the community.

“The Congress party has accepted our four demands while the quota issue is under discussion and we will find its solution in the meeting,” a PAAS member told The Hindu.

