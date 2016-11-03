Parrikar asks Army to be on high state of alert

For the first time after 12 days, J&K’s International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) witnessed a relatively calm situation on Wednesday, as visiting Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar asked the forces to “maintain a high state of alert”.

A day after eight civilians were killed in Pakistani Rangers’ firing in the State, Mr. Parrikar visited Uri in Baramulla “to review the security situation.”

Accompanied by Northern Army commander Lt. Gen. D.S. Hooda and Chinar Corps Commanders Lt. Gen. J.S Sandhu, Mr. Parrikar complimented the valour and fortitude of the soldiers.

Mr. Parrikar was also briefed on internal security of the Valley, which was roiled by street agitation for 117 days.

In Jammu, which saw unprecedented Pakistani shelling and firing, leaving eight civilians dead on Tuesday, was relatively calm. No firing was reported since Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday.

However, three civilians were injured in fresh Pakistan shelling Poonch district.