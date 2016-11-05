National » Other States

PANAJi, November 5, 2016
Updated: November 5, 2016 17:41 IST

Politicisation of OROP makes me unhappy: Parrikar

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that the Defence Ministry was working at alternative ways to help bring former soldiers under the OROP umbrella. File Photo: Rajeev Bhatt
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said that the Defence Ministry was working at alternative ways to help bring former soldiers under the OROP umbrella. File Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Mr. Parrikar said that only 4-5 per cent of the retired soldiers had not been drawing benefits of OROP.

Indicating his unhappiness over politicisation of pension issue of Defence forces, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday has stated that he would not like to discuss the One Rank One Pension(OROP) issue with ex-soldiers with a political leaning or ex-servicemen who had formed political parties.

Addressing a press conference organised by State government in the city on Saturday to celebrate its first rank among smaller States allotted to it by a Delhi-based media house in its annual State development awards, Mr. Parrikar said that only 4-5 per cent of the retired soldiers had not been drawing benefits of OROP, because the pensions department in his Ministry could not trace their records, some of which dated back to the 1962 war.

"Those who have become politicians, those who have formed a political party, I will not discuss with them. Even in our party there are ex-servicemen politicians, as is the case with other political parties. They think like politicians and not like ex-soldiers," Mr.Parrikar said indicating towards the on-going politicization of the OROP issue.

"If the ex-servicemen associations are satisfied, it is important.The rest who indulge in politics, I cannot satisfy them. I can assure you and you can go to the ex-servicemen and ask their reaction to the implementation," Mr. Parrikar said, while adding that he was in constant touch with ex-servicemen and was working actively to overcome obstacles they face.

Reiterating that around 95 per cent retired soldiers had already been receiving benefits of OROP, he assured that the rest that remained, mostly old pensioners who had been drawing a pension from the war of 1962 and whose records were not available with the pensions department would get it in two months.

He said that Defence Ministry was working at alternative ways to help bring these former soldiers under the OROP umbrella by accessing and assembling their service details from other records and by getting them to sign affidavits about their tenure in service. And they should get the OROP benefits over the next two months, he reiterated.

He claimed that the issue was not because of the government, but because of the fact that many of these cases were 50-55-60 years old.

" Because they retire from service early, the life of the pensioners and family is 50 to 60 years," Mr. Parrikar said.

RELATED NEWS

Protests by Rahul and Kejriwal a political drama, says NaqviNovember 5, 2016

Cong. workers stage protest against Rahul’s detentionNovember 4, 2016

Punjab Cong. announces protests todayNovember 4, 2016

Akhilesh asks for vote in the name of developmentNovember 3, 2016

Rahul’s detention shameful, says GehlotNovember 3, 2016

Rahul, Kejriwal attend ex-jawan’s funeralNovember 3, 2016

More In: Other States | National | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Politicisation of OROP makes me unhappy: Parrikar

FIR against Rakhi Sawant for wearing dress with PM’s pictures

IAS officer turns chauffeur on driver’s retirement day

Tripura bypolls to witness hectic campaigning

Sack me or insult me, but I have done a good job: Shivpal to Akhilesh

20 injured in fresh clashes in Valley

One militant killed in J&K encounter

‘Surrogacy Bill violative of privacy rights’

14 pilgrims killed in truck-bus collision in Gujarat

School building destroyed in fire in Kashmir


Mumbai

SIT formed to probe Buldhana ashram school rape

Zoo imported penguins despite HC prohibition on new animals

Man wanted for 21 burglaries arrested

‘Lack of monitoring harms tribal ashram schools’

A guide to new TV technology

A start-up young in every way, including target audience

Lokayukta to inspect Byculla Zoo

Fisherfolk suggest Shivaji statue at racecourse

Bombay House guards assault photographers

Special effects and a great story

Kolkata

SIMI men encounter is political vendetta: Mamata

Xuan Zang to build another bridge to India

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee released from hospital

JMB terror outfits using Bengal as transit point

Kolkata metro eyes revenue boost from private ads

Imam demands SC-monitored probe into SIMI encounter

Man held for duping people by posing as IPS officer

Light rain might dampen Kali Puja spirits tomorrow in Bengal


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other States

IAS officer turns chauffeur on driver’s retirement day

In a touching gesture, a district collector drove his chauffeur to office in his government vehicle on the latter’s retirement day.G Sreekan... »