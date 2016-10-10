Police arrested an Assistant Commandant of the elite paramilitary Tripura State Rifles (TSR) for allegedly molesting a tribal girl in north Tripura.

The incident also sparked off tension in Chailengta area where headquarters of the 8th battalion of the TSR is located.

Assistant Commandant Bishnu Debnath sprang in front of a group of tribal girls at Lalchara, outside battalion headquarters, on Saturday night. He caught hold of a 16-year-old girl and made outrageous attempts.

The girls were returning home after visiting venues of Durga puja. Significantly TSR troops are hugely deployed for security and controlling crowds at puja pandals across the State.

The victim was saved when local youths ran to the spot after fear stricken girls started screaming. They took the accused and victim to Chailengta police station where the latter lodged a complaint.

However, police registered a formal case under Section 354 of IPC only on Sunday and forwarded the accused to a magistrate court on Monday. Authorities also placed the accused under suspension.

The TSR officer managed to secure bail from court after police insisted to have completed preliminary investigation.

Elsewhere in the State, a 52-year-old man was murdered near a puja pandal at Kakraban in Gomati district late Sunday night. Four people have been detained in connection with death of Ahmed Ali.