Following the arrest of a Pakistani doctor for allegedly raping a patient in the ICU of Apollo Hospital, at least a dozen Pakistani doctors have resigned.

Reports in local media suggested that they were asked to put in their papers following the rape complaint against Dr. Rajesh Chauhan, a Pakistan national. Apollo Hospital spokesperson Sandip Joshi confirmed the resignations. On September 8, the police arrested Dr. Chauhan and a ward boy named Chandrakant Vankar for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl, who was being treated for dengue.