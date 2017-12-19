Over a dozen injured as vehicles collide due to fog on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Motorists negotiating thick fog on the outskirt of Lucknow. File photo | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

At least a dozen people were injured after dense fog led to the collision of several vehicles on the busy Lucknow-Agra Expressway here this morning, police said on Tuesday.

Reduced visibility due to dense fog was stated to be the reason behind the accident, police said.

“Pile-up of around a dozen vehicles took place early this morning on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Jogikot village under Bangarmau police station,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Ambrish Bhadauria.

Around a dozen people have sustained injuries in the accident, he added.

“The injured persons were administered first aid at the community health centre in Bangarmau, and were subsequently sent home,” he informed.