Government disallows meeting of Hurriyat leaders in Srinagar

Fresh violence erupted in the Valley on Wednesday leaving over 40, including 35 security personnel, injured.

A police spokesman said miscreants pelted stones at a deployment in Srinagar’s Anchar Soura. “Besides the Superintendent of Police, Hazratbal, 35 police and security forces personnel were injured,” he said.

Locals alleged that the security forces used brutal power during a crackdown in Anchar. They claimed that a shrine became the target of the security forces’ action. Three civilians were injured in the crackdown. One critically injured person was shifted to a hospital.

The incident evoked strong reaction in the city, with many areas witnessing stone-throwing.

In another development, the J&K government disallowed a meeting of Hurriyat leaders in Srinagar where plans to extend the protests were to be discussed.

A meeting of separatists was scheduled at the residence of Hurriyat faction chairman Syed Ali Geelani.

However, Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik were stopped by the police from meeting Mr. Geelani.