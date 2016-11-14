India countered it saying that it was Pakistan which resorted to firing which was effectively retaliated.

Tensions between Indian and Pakistan escalated on Monday as Pakistan claiming that seven of its soldiers were killed in cross border firing by the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC). India countered it saying that it was Pakistan which resorted to firing which was effectively retaliated.

This is a departure from the past trend when Pakistan has been quiet on casualties despite Indian claims of “inflicting heavy damage.”

“Seven soldiers embraced shahadat at LoC in Bhimber sector in cross fire LOC violation by Indian troops late last night. Pakistani troops while responding to Indian unprovoked firing targeted Indian posts effectively,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan claimed in a post on social media site Facebook. More details to follow, it added.

Indian Army sources said that there was ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector on Sunday night and they had responded appropriately. They denied any loss on Indian side as claimed by some reports from Pakistan and said they cannot confirm casualties on the Pakistani side.

“We cannot comment on Pakistani claims on casualties their side. They could be lower or even higher,” on officer said.

This marks a new level of escalation in the ongoing ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Boundary (IB) between the two countries since the surgical strikes by the Indian Army in September.

Over 130 incidents of ceasefire violations have been reported on the LoC and over 180 violations on the IB since the surgical strikes. So far 13 security personnel were killed on the Indian side including 10 Army soldiers along the LoC and three jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the IB.

M Nafees Zakaria, Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said in a tweet, “We strongly condemn continuous unprovoked #CFVbyIndia in Bhimber Sector, resulting in martyrdom of seven Pakistani soldiers.”

Pakistan Army responding in befitting manner, he said in another tweet and added, “We salute our valiant soldiers who render ultimate sacrifices for national cause.”

To protest the incident, Pakistan Foreign office has summoned the Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, media reports in Pakistan reported that several Indian soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire by Pakistan.

Tribune of Pakistan stated that “five Indian soldiers have been confirmed to have been shot and four Indian posts destroyed at Bhimber sector” quoting sources in the military. Army sources dismissed the reports as incorrect.

“We don’t hide our casualties. If there is something it will come out,” one officer along the LoC said.