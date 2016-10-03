National » Other States

NEW DELHI, October 3, 2016
Updated: October 3, 2016 23:14 IST

Opposition politicising security issues, says Badal

  • Special Correspondent
Parkash Singh Badal
'It is unfortunate that several political leaders are continuously politicking at this critical juncture'

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Monday lashed out at the Opposition parties in Punjab for politicising issues concerning national security and said political parties should refrain from making provocative statements in wake of tensions on the Indo-Pak border.

“It is unfortunate that several political leaders are continuously politicking at this critical juncture when clouds of war are hovering over the country,” said Mr. Badal in Ferozepur during his visit to the border district. On Sunday, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh said the Centre was creating war hysteria with an eye on the Uttar Pradesh elections, adding that the evacuation of border villages was unnecessary. The AAP also criticised the government for spreading panic

“I am visiting these border villages to be amongst the brave people of this region who are always ready to make any sacrifice for their country... but unfortunately my fellow friends do not see anything beyond politics, said Mr. Badal, adding that the SAD-BJP alliance government did not believe in doing politics over issues concerning the unity and integrity of the country.

