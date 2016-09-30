Rescue on: The damaged compartment of the Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak passenger train after it collided with a goods train at the Kathajodi station in Cuttack on Thursday.photo: Biswaranjan Rout

At least one passenger was killed and many were injured in a collision between a passenger train and a goods train moving on the same track near the Kathjodi station here on Thursday evening.

Railway sources said the Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak passenger train hit the goods train from behind allegedly due to wrong signal on the track.

Top railway officials, district police officials have rushed to the spot along with rescue teams to rescue the trapped passengers.

“While we have retrieved one body, we could see another passenger trapped dangerously inside the mangled bogies”, said the District Collector N. C. Mishra, who is supervising the rescue operation at the spot.

Meanwhile, at least 17 injured, including two critical, have been shifted to nearby SCB Medical College and Hospital.

PTI adds: Train services have been severely affected between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Both tracks are blocked as two coaches of the passenger train derailed, an ECoR official said.

A ECoR report said the Puri—-urg Express will now be diverted via Barang-Naraj towards Dhenkanal, instead of Cuttack.

The local police and ECoR authorities have began rescue operations and the injured are being shifted to nearby hospital.

The personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have also joined them.

An accident relief train and a medical van have rushed to the place of accident, ECoR officials said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed concern over the accident and has directed state government officials to ensure free treatment to the injured passengers.