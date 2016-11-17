One person was killed and two others, including a security personnel, were injured on Wednesday when unidentified miscreants opened fire at a vehicle carrying cash in new currency notes for wage payment to employees of a tea garden in Assam’s Tinsukia district, the police said.

A vehicle carrying cash, withdrawn from a bank yesterday evening and kept in a police station last night, was on its way to Pengeri Tea estate when it was fired upon by unidentified miscreants at Digboi, killing the driver on the spot.

A tea garden employee and a security personnel also suffered injuries in the attack and have been admitted to the Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH).

The driver has been identified as Abhijeet Paul.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incident and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and directed the Tinsukia district administration as well as the AMCH authorities to ensure the best treatment to the injured.

Mr Sonowal directed Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to visit the spot and take stock of the situation, an official release said.

He also directed Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay to institute an inquiry into the incident and arrest the culprits at the earliest. - PTI

