Youths line up outside the office of the Superintendent of Police, Pulwama, south Kashmir, to apply for the post of Special Police Officer on Tuesday. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

A youth was injured in fresh violence in the Kashmir valley on Tuesday as 64 more protesters have been detained in the past 24 hours.

The youth, identified as Aqib Ahmad Wani, a resident of Hajin, in Bandipora district sustained bullet injuries when an Army march was stopped by protesters.

On a two-day visit to review the security situation in the State, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi met Governor N N Vohra as well as Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here on Tuesday. Mr. Mehrishi also held a meeting with top officials from security forces, police and intelligence agencies.

According to a Srinagar-based police spokesman, there was no curfew in the Valley “except the areas under few police stations in Srinagar”. He said 64 people were arrested in the past 24 hours for “disturbing the situation by damaging civilian vehicles, stopping vehicular traffic and harassing people by placing obstructions on roads.” A house was set on fire while a bike was set on fire by miscreants, a spokesperson ssaid.

The Srinagar International Airport was briefly shut after an air force jet “overshot while landing”.

An air force Jet MIG 20 landed ahead of the run way but the pilot was ejected safely. All scheduled flights were cancelled for a while. The “faulty” landing damaged the run way.