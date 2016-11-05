Rain-soaked coastal Odisha is likely to receive more precipitation over the next two days due to a depression over central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

The depression over central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has moved northwestwards and then north-northwestwards at a speed of about 19 kmph during the past six hours and now lay centred over west central Bay of Bengal about 520 km south-southwest of Paradip, IMD said in its bulletin.

“The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards during the next 6 hours and then re-curve gradually northeastwards towards Bangladesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours. It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours,” said S C Sahoo, director of IMD, Bhubaneswar.

Under its impact, rain or thundershower is likely to occur at most places over coastal Odisha and at a few places over interior parts of the State. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Odisha during the next 24 hours,” he said.

The bulletin said surface wind speed from easterly direction with speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph with gusting to 65 kmph would prevail along and off Odisha coast and distant cautionary signal number one (DC-I) has been hoisted at all ports of the State.

As the sea condition would be rough to very rough, the IMD suggested fishermen not to venture into the sea. - PTI